Rhea Ripley on when Damian Priest might cash in, warns current WWE champion

The Judgment Day has been a highlight of WWE RAW ever since the group evolved on the brand following Edge's exit. Rhea Ripley recently spoke about Damian Priest and when the star would cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Moreover, she warned Logan Paul.

Priest established himself as a key player in the promotion and the faction after his match with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico at Backlash 2023. He further cemented his momentum when he won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Unfortunately, the star has been waiting to cash in the contract and hasn't yet been able to do so. During ImPaulsive, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared on the podcast as a guest. During the show, Logan Paul asked when Priest would cash in, and here's what she had to say:

"I don't know we're still waiting for the perfect opportunity, the perfect time. All the stars have to align, you know."

She also jokingly warned the current United States Champion about a potential cash-in.

"I would watch out if I were you... I don't know they're all up for grabs, fam. They're all up for grabs, you never know." (From 57:20 to 57:40)

Rhea Ripley fires back at the WWE Universe for racist remarks against Bianca Belair

Several superstars on the current roster have grown together in the industry under Triple H's leadership at the then-Black and Gold Era of the developmental brand. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have a lot of history together in WWE.

However, the two stars had different journeys to the top after they arrived on WWE's main roster. Earlier this month, some fans made racial remarks against The EST after she became the face of the upcoming 2K24 video game.

The remarks didn't sit well with Mami as fans have often gone out of the line and commented on several Superstars' physique and appearance, including herself over the past few years.

Expand Tweet

She fired back at the fans and spoke about The EST's accomplishments in the company and her contributions to the industry. The two stars along with Cody Rhodes are the faces of WWE 2K24.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit ImPaulsive and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Which champion should Damian Priest go after with his briefcase? World Heavyweight Champion Undisputed WWE Universal Champion 0 votes View Discussion