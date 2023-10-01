Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest react as Dominik Mysterio suffers shocking loss at WWE event

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been two of Dominik Mysterio's biggest admirers in WWE. However, the Terror Twins were left stunned after the 26-year-old suffered a shocking loss at NXT No Mercy.

Dirty Dom put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee serving as special guest referee at the recently concluded No Mercy Premium Live Event. While The Judgment Day star has been thriving in recent times, he suffered a shocking loss after Trick landed a knee to the face.

Rhea Ripley, who has been present ringside for the majority of Dominik's matches, could not make it to No Mercy after suffering an injury following an attack from Nia Jax. However, Mami was stunned as her Latino Heat lost the title in a dramatic fashion. Damian Priest also reacted to the shocking turn of events.

Dominik Mysterio's loss means that all members of The Judgment Day no longer hold the gold. It'll be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley reacts to that once she makes her return to WWE.

With recent speculations surrounding Jey Uso and Mami making rounds, things could certainly get interesting as Dirty Dom no longer has a championship around his waist.