Rhea Ripley dedicates a loving message to fellow WWE star

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to dedicate a loving message to a fellow colleague. The wrestler in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio.

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. However, during their match, The Eradicator performed the Frog Splash from the top rope, which is a move used by her Judgment Day teammate, Dirty Dom.

Following the show, Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to react to Mami using his move. Ripley was quick to notice this and replied that she did it for her Judgment Day teammate.

"For Dirty Dom," Ripley wrote on Twitter.

Dominik was barred from ringside during the match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez this week on the red brand. However, that did not stop Mami from using the Frog Splash, making it clear that she missed her partner in crime during the bout.

Nia Jax made her return to WWE and attacked Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax was last seen in January 2023 during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She has been absent from WWE since then. However, in the latest edition of RAW, The Irresistible Force made her much-awaited return and took out Raquel Rodriguez before attacking Rhea Ripley.

Jax made it clear that she would now go after The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship. However, Raquel will be furious with The Irresistible Force after her antics, which made the former lose her chance at winning the title.

Fans want to see how Ripley and Rodriguez will react to Jax's assault on them and believe that a triple-threat match can be a viable option. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the stars.

