Rhea Ripley defeats 23-year-veteran at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Rhea Ripley came to India as Women's World Champion and will be leaving with the title intact. After a number one contender's match to determine her opponent, the Judgment Day superstar retained without the help of Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley has been the most dominant woman in WWE this year by far, and she waited on the sidelines as Natalya defeated Zoey Stark to advance to her title match. Zoey Stark, meanwhile, was hit with CM Punk chants from the Indian crowd.

As expected, Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship by defeating Natalya for the 15th time in a little over three months.

Most of them have been in live events, and the number goes up to 17 when you count the tag team matches where Natalya teamed up with Becky Lynch.

However, the worst of those losses has to be at Night of Champions in May this year when Natalya lost to Ripley in just 69 seconds.

Ripley got one of the largest reactions of the night, according to our fellow Sportskeeda Wrestling colleagues in attendance. It was arguably only lesser than John Cena, which is understandable given that Cena has been a megastar in India for nearly two decades now.

