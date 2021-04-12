Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka to capture RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania

Another title changed hands during night two of WWE WrestleMania as Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley was played to the ring by Ash Costello in a version of her theme that didn't come across nearly as well as the studio version of the song. Ripley seemed happy about it regardless.

Asuka and Ripley had a hard-hitting match which included a great-looking apron DDT from The Empress of Tomorrow onto The Nightmare to the floor.

The women exchanged some great submission holds and took a very methodical approach to the match. While it might not have lived up to Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks from night one, it was still an excellent match.

The finish saw Rhea Ripley hit the Riptide on Asuka to capture the RAW Women's Championship for the first time, giving her a 1-1 record at WrestleMania.

It was the third title to change hands during night two of WrestleMania

Love it or hate it, night two of WrestleMania has been very eventful. The United States, Intercontinental, and RAW Women's Championship all changed hands tonight.

With Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship in the main event of the evening, there is a chance fans could see four title changes tonight before WrestleMania goes off the air.

It will be interesting to see what the plans are for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW tomorrow. With Charlotte Flair ready to get back to action and Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's returns on the horizon, there should be plenty for The Nightmare to do in 2021.

Advertisement

What did you think of the RAW Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania? Are you happy that Ripley won? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.