Rhea Ripley defeats WWE Grand Slam Champion on this week's RAW

Rhea Ripley collided with WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion Asuka on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two stars were involved in a triple threat match on the red brand last week involving Bayley for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Title, which The Role Model won.

Asuka has been teasing a character on Twitter for the past few days by uploading photos of herself as Kana, a gimmick she portrayed before signing with WWE. On RAW this week, she showed up with a different look, as she didn't have any face paint on.

The Empress of Tomorrow and The Eradicator put on a hard-hitting bout, with Dominik Mysterio accompanying the latter at ringside.

Asuka delivered a bunch of strikes, while Rhea Ripley resorted to powerful moves like suplexes.

Toward the end of the match, she locked Ripley in the Asuka Lock, but Dominik placed his teammate's leg on the rope, breaking up the submission.

He and The Empress of Tomorrow then had a staredown, and she blinded him with the blue mist. Rhea Ripley then capitalized by hitting the Riptide to win the match via pinfall.

