"We've talked about doing intergender tag matches" - Rhea Ripley describes her real-life relationship with male WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley recently described her real-life relationship with Damian Priest. The two WWE stars are currently a part of the Judgment Day faction but were friends even before joining the group.

During her interview with WKDQ-FM, The Eradicator stated that she and Priest have known each other for a while. She has also discussed the possibility of competing in intergender tag matches against the former WWE United States Champion.

Ripley also recalled the time she lost her gear at a WWE Live Event but was able to borrow The Archer of Infamy's pants, which fit her perfectly. She said:

"Yeah, Damian and I, we've been mates for a long time, we've talked about doing intergender tag matches. For the longest time, we're pretty much the same human, our gear is very very same similar, the way that we look at life is pretty similar, we act the same. We have the same likes and dislikes, hell, even when I lost my gear, lucky he was on the show because I wore his pants out." [1:23-2:19]

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her WrestleMania debut against Charlotte Flair

During the same conversation, Rhea Ripley spoke about her WrestleMania 36 match with Charlotte Flair. The former stated how special it was for her to share the stage with The Queen.

At the show, the former NXT Women's Champion lost her title to Flair. Ripley said:

“The WrestleMania at the Performance Centre against Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship, it was so incredibly special. It was my first-ever WrestleMania match and it was the first time an NXT Championship had been defended on WrestleMania. So it holds such a place in my heart and it was a history making match."

At WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley joined the Judgment Day faction and aligned herself with Edge and Damian Priest. The faction is currently feuding against AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Please credit WKDQ and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

