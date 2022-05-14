Rhea Ripley details her honest opinion on working with Charlotte Flair and 6-time champion

Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania debut against Charlotte Flair in 2020. The following year, the former NXT Women's Champion faced Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

In a recent interview with WKDQ-FM, The Eradicator opened up about her matches against Flair and Asuka. She noted how special her match against The Queen was, as it was the first time the NXT Women's Championship was defended at the Show of Shows.

Ripley said the following:

“Yeah, it did. The WrestleMania at the Performance Centre against Charlotte for the NXT Women’s Championship, it was so incredibly special. It was my first-ever WrestleMania match and it was the first time an NXT Championship had been defended on WrestleMania. So it holds such a place in my heart and it was a history making match."

Ripley then recalled her emphatic WrestleMania 37 win against The Empress of Tomorrow. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she was quite nervous but excited at the same time regarding the match. She added:

But then, being able to go out the next year, and yeah I did challenge Asuka, and I ended up winning the RAW Women’s Championship. So I think going to WrestleMania against Asuka, it definitely did live up to my WrestleMania expectations. I was very very nervous, very very excited but I was living my best life," (3:42- 5:28)

Rhea Ripley recently praised her new stable leader Edge

Rhea Ripley recently praised her Judgment Day stablemate Edge. During the same interview, she spoke highly of the Rated-R Superstar and the contributions he has made while being in the company.

The Eradicator mentioned that she is hoping to learn a lot from the Hall of Famer, and seems quite excited to be a part of the stable, along with her good friend Damian Priest. Ripley added:

"Edge is such an amazing talent and he's been through so many different matches and he's done so much stuff in this company. I think I'm gonna learn a lot from him in the next few months, if not years. So, I'm very excited to be working with him and I do think he could definitely help me climb up the ladder really really quickly."

Do you think being a part of The Judgment Day will further elevate Rhea Ripley in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

