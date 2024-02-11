Rhea Ripley destroying major WWE Superstar in a Women's World Title match at WrestleMania XL should happen, says veteran

A Wrestling veteran believes Rhea Ripley should destroy Becky Lynch in a potential Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the Women's World Championship (then SmackDown Women's Title) at last year's Show of Shows. Since then, she has defeated several challengers, including Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Ivy Nile. The Judgment Day member is now rumored to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. Last Thursday, the two ladies had a face-off at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan expressed his desire to see Ripley squash The Man in their potential match:

"[I think she should destroy Becky.] I do too. Oh, I do too because she's the most dominant... That's why I don't like seeing her sell so much. Like, the last couple of weeks I'm like, 'Stop having her sell.' I know it means more because they're building Nia up in a way. I understand that. I go, 'But come on. Unless you're gonna make Nia Jax undefeated and have a two-year run with her, don't taint the dominance of Rhea Ripley because she's believably badass and dominant,'" he said.

The former superstar added:

"And I would like to see... I love Becky to death. I love everything about her. I love her character, her promos, everything. Just it will mean so much if Rhea just straight-up mauls her somehow." [From 14:59 to 15:44]

Check out the entire video below:

Matt Morgan wants Jade Cargill to dethrone WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

After her AEW contract expired, Jade Cargill joined WWE last year. She later confronted Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on SmackDown and RAW.

Last month, the former AEW TBS Champion made her WWE in-ring debut, participating in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Rumors now suggest Cargill might compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Rhea Ripley's Title at WrestleMania XL.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan expressed his desire to see the 31-year-old former AEW star dethrone The Eradicator. However, he claimed there must be "plenty of build-up" for the match:

"Nobody (On who will eventually beat Ripley for her title)... AKA Jade Cargill, when there's been a plenty of build-up, plenty of time," he said.

Lynch and Bianca Belair have qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The rest of the competitors will be determined in the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if Cargill would earn herself a shot at Ripley's title only a few months after joining WWE.

Who would you like to see face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.