Former AEW star will dethrone Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, according to Matt Morgan

Rhea Ripley has been riding high as the WWE Women's World Champion. But retired wrestler Matt Morgan thinks a former AEW star will eventually be the one to end her historic run.

The Eradicator has been a dominating champion since knocking Charlotte Flair off her perch at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. However, Ripley's title reign has been in serious jeopardy over the last few months.

She has the biggest challenge to date, and her name is Nia Jax. The two women will slug it out at the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Australia, which happens to be Mami's home country.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan named Jade Cargill as his choice to dethrone Rhea Ripley in the future:

Nobody (On who will eventually beat Ripley for her title)... AKA Jade Cargill, when there's been a plenty of build-up, plenty of time," says Matt Morgan. (22:51 - 23:03)

Will Rhea Ripley head into WrestleMania 40 as the champion?

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter tipped Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's World Champion at Elimination Chamber:

"Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax."

Ripley and Jax were engaged in a chaotic brawl on Monday Night RAW. The Irresistible Force stood tall over Mami to end the segment. Will Jax do the unthinkable at Elimination Chamber? Only time will tell.

