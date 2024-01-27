Rhea Ripley details awkward fan encounters in public

Rhea Ripley has detailed her awkward experiences of encountering her fans while out in public.

The Eradicator has increased her popularity tenfold in recent years after joining the Judgment Day and leveling up her character work in WWE. Mami has made it to the top of the mountain in the female division and has set a new bar for the other stars to reach as they look to compete with her.

Ripley is now the de-facto leader of the stable and keeps the other members in check. Rhea is one of the popular stars in wrestling currently. She recently acknowledged her immense stardom in an interview with The Ringer.

Rhea Ripley has highlighted how her fame has gotten her into more fan encounters with WWE fans than ever out in public. She also detailed some awkward experiences of being interrupted while working out in the gym by people who didn't know of her work in WWE and saw an edit of her on social media.

“I not only get wrestling fans coming up to me, and even at the airport, them wanting me to sign stuff … but I get people at the gym that randomly come up to me and they know nothing about wrestling, but they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the girl from TikTok,’” Rhea Ripley said. H/T (The Ringer)

Rhea Ripley's potential opponent for WrestleMania 40 possibly revealed

Rhea Ripley is carrying the WWE Women's World Championship as she heads into this year's WrestleMania on top of the female division. Many stars are hoping to score a win at the Royal Rumble and go after Ripley's title. The WWE Universe is anticipating who will step up to face her at the Grandest Stage of them All.

There are quite a few stars that could challenge The Eradicator, but recent hints and encounters have indicated that perhaps it could be Becky Lynch. A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also claimed that WWE is likely to go with this plan as well and possibly have The Man win the women's Royal Rumble match to officially kickstart the feud between the two of them.

"However, the only match, which has been planned for months and was still on the schedule, is Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the world women’s title [sic], which makes Lynch a Rumble favorite."

As Royal Rumble rolls around the corner, it's going to be interesting to see more encounters between the two stars come forward as they look up to set their very first match inside the ring.

