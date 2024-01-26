Rhea Ripley’s WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent possibly revealed - Reports

Rhea Ripley is one of the top female wrestlers in WWE today, and fans are highly invested in her storyline heading into WrestleMania 40. A recent report has suggested that her opponent will be Becky Lynch.

The Nightmare and The Man came face to face on a recent edition of WWE RAW. Following their interaction, fans were immediately intrigued at the prospect of the two squaring off against each other.

With Royal Rumble 2024 on the horizon, speculation about who will secure a women's title opportunity at The Showcase of the Immortals is rife. Dave Meltzer said the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"However, the only match, which has been planned for months and was still on the schedule, is Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the world women’s title [sic], which makes Lynch a Rumble favorite." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The Man and the Women's World Champion have never had a televised singles match on the main roster. A clash between two top superstars would be worthy of a title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rikishi picked Becky Lynch over Rhea Ripley as the female WWE star of the year

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair in a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania 39. The title was later changed to the Women's World Championship.

Ripley has been a champion for over half a year. However, WWE legend Rikishi picked Becky Lynch over the Judgment Day member as the female star of the year:

"The three here, it’s a hard pick. They are all talented in their own right. All of them are very athletic, very good female professional wrestlers. All champions in their own right. I’ll have to go with one of my personal favorites, Becky Lynch. She’s one of those chicks that can pretty much do it all there. I think she’s been there the longest out of the crew here. So, she’s been in the game for many years. I love her psychology and the way she works in the ring, with her promos and so forth," he said on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. [From 02:30 to 03:43]

Rhea Ripley has been involved in multiple high-profile matches at WrestleMania, and if her opponent is Becky Lynch this year, the catalog of big clashes is set to grow.

