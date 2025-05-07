Rhea Ripley details emotional reaction to WrestleMania match

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 28-year-old competed against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with Wide World of Sports, Ripley shared that the three stars got emotional following the match. The Eradicator noted that they could feel the crowd's energy, and the adrenaline lasted for a while.

"To go out at WrestleMania and have such an awesome match where you know that you had the crowd the entire time and that adrenaline rush - all of us broke down in tears. Even on the bus afterwards, I couldn't come down from that high," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley also added that it was special to see IYO SKY's family crying in the crowd and noted that the Women's World Champion had never experienced a moment like that.

"Seeing the video of Iyo's family crying in the crowd, it was so special because I've had that moment and Bianca has had that moment. Iyo hadn't had that moment yet and to see her have it and captured and presented to everyone, it was a really special day," she added. [H/T: Wide World of Sports]

The Genius of the Sky successfully defended the title against Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania last month in Las Vegas.

Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for a dream match

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently called out Rhea Ripley for a dream match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Vaquer disclosed that she would be honored to have a match against Ripley. She added that she would be a great opponent for the former Judgment Day member.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent."

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be teaming up in a tag team match next Monday night on RAW to battle Roxanne Perez and Giulia. It will be interesting to see who wins the tag team match next week on the red brand.

