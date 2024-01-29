Rhea Ripley discusses the "danger" of Jordynne Grace, Naomi, and Jade Cargill's stellar Royal Rumble showings

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently discussed the danger she is probably in after incredible appearances from Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, and Naomi at the Royal Rumble.

This year's show kickstarted with the women's Rumble, which showcased some surprising returns and debuts from top stars including Naomi, Cargill, and Grace. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made history by lasting inside the ring for more than an hour. Meanwhile, Jade, the former TBS Champion, and the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, Grace, showcased their incredible strength.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Rhea Ripley talked about the impact of Jordynne Grace, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and other stars during the Women's Rumble.

The Women's World Champion said that she might be in danger after the three stars showcased their ability but also mentioned that she would love to compete against them.

"Yeah I mean it was surprise after surprise after surprise and I was just standing there watching it and I'm like, 'Yo, all of these women, they're competitors'. I could easily step in the ring with any one of them and you would think that I'm in danger and I love that. That's the way that the women's division is thriving and it's all about competition. I live for that.'' [0:19 - 0:45]

Ripley further added she was extremely proud of the women's division for putting on a great Royal Rumble match.

"So I was so over the moon and thrilled to see these women going in there and getting their opportunity to shine and then watching the whole thing like everyone did so exceptionally well and I'm proud of our division. We really showed everyone exactly what we've got and I'm very proud of them." [0:45 - 1:04]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Rhea Ripley opens up about doing a reality television show outside of WWE

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley said that she would love to do a reality TV show outside of WWE about tattoos or concerts and not on her personal life.

"Umm, for me I would love to do like some sort of reality TV, maybe not like following my life, but like maybe something to do with like tattoos or going to massive concerts sort of thing like festivals, that would be a lot of fun but yeah I don't know, I guess we'll see if something comes up, but probably tattoos, I love tattoos," she said. [2:32 - 2:55]

Some fans want to see a possible match between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill soon. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the Women's World Champion's future.

Do you want to see a match between The Eradicator and the former TBS Champion? Let us know in the comment section below.

