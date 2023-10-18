Rhea Ripley displays stitch she received after WWE RAW, sends a message to Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to send a message to her Judgment Day stablemates. She also displayed the stitch she received after her match against Shayna Baszler.

This past Monday night, Finn Balor and Damian Priest regained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio also regained the NXT North American Championship quite recently.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley claimed that The Judgment Day once again runs Monday Night RAW.

"Left with all the gold and a few stitches… Judgment Day run Monday Night RAW," wrote Ripley.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with the women's booking on RAW, including Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo believes the women's division should've been booked better on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that despite WWE showcasing 16 female superstars, only a handful of women were booked to go over.

"Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, all of a sudden, Shayna Baszler is a Karate Kid. Now, at the end of this segment, the women's count is up to 14. We got Stark, we got Rodriguez, we got Nia Jax, we got the Submission Magician. Oh, bro, here’s another one. Did you miss Zoey Stark’s new name? The Pitbull. Bro, like really? Now, the count is up to 14. Now we go in the back, Becky is there with Pearce, Xia Li, who is 15, and Jade Cargill, who is 16."

Ripley is currently feuding with Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez. With Zoey Stark also now thrown into the mix, WWE has confirmed that The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

