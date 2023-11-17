Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and many other WWE Superstars react to Becky Lynch's cute update with her husband

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been married for more than two years, but rarely have any contact on WWE TV. Despite this, the wrestling world is aware of their relationship, and the couple often share cute updates together to remind their fans that they are able to juggle their wildly successful careers and their family.

Last night, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to share an update of herself and Seth Rollins, seemingly showing off their interesting taste in fashion, but the update has led to many comments and likes from the wrestling world.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Beth Phoenix, Liv Morgan, Lita, Otis, Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez, Maxxine Dupri, Sonya Deville and many more have all liked the update, while Renee Paquette claimed that the couple were the "coolest parents."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have a two-year-old daughter called Roux, but interestingly, she doesn't feature in the image, even though many of the couple's most recent private updates have always included their daughter.

Seth Rollins will step inside WWE WarGames next weekend

Seth Rollins has defended the World Heavyweight Championship at every premium live event since he won it back in May, but at Survivor Series, his title won't be on the line.

Instead, Rollins will be teaming with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn, as they take on The Judgment Day inside the WarGames structure.

Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day this week on RAW, which has led to many fans speculating that Rollins' team will also have an additional member, with current rumors suggesting that it could be Randy Orton.

Randy Orton hasn't wrestled in almost 18 months, but there is a chance that he could make his return in the next week.

Do you think Randy Orton will join Seth Rollins' team at WWE Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

