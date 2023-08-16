Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio set for major mixed tag match

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are set to face off in a mixed tag team match next week.

After Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up in NXT a few weeks ago, The Eradicator praised Lyra Valkyria's potential. This resulted in Lyra Valkyria challenging Ripley to match. Despite losing, she earned the respect of Ripley. On the other hand, after Dominik won the NXT North American Championship, he found himself a challenger in Dragon Lee.

The two men faced off last week for the NXT North American Championship in a bout that ended with Dominik Mysterio winning with help from Ripley. After the match, Lyra came to Dragon Lee's aid and helped fend off The Judgment Day members.

Tonight before NXT could begin, Rhea Ripley warned Lyra and Dragon Lee about 'disrespecting' them. During the show, Rhea and Dominik appeared in a backstage segment where she challenged Valkyria and Lee to a mixed tag team match next week at NXT Heatwave.

Later on in the night, Dragon and Lyra met backstage, where the latter mentioned that they need to learn more about each other to stand a chance against the Women's World Champion and the North American Champion.

