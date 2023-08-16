WWE
  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio set for major mixed tag match

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio set for major mixed tag match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 16, 2023 07:31 IST
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have formed a formidable duo

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are set to face off in a mixed tag team match next week.

After Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up in NXT a few weeks ago, The Eradicator praised Lyra Valkyria's potential. This resulted in Lyra Valkyria challenging Ripley to match. Despite losing, she earned the respect of Ripley. On the other hand, after Dominik won the NXT North American Championship, he found himself a challenger in Dragon Lee.

The two men faced off last week for the NXT North American Championship in a bout that ended with Dominik Mysterio winning with help from Ripley. After the match, Lyra came to Dragon Lee's aid and helped fend off The Judgment Day members.

Tonight before NXT could begin, Rhea Ripley warned Lyra and Dragon Lee about 'disrespecting' them. During the show, Rhea and Dominik appeared in a backstage segment where she challenged Valkyria and Lee to a mixed tag team match next week at NXT Heatwave.

Later on in the night, Dragon and Lyra met backstage, where the latter mentioned that they need to learn more about each other to stand a chance against the Women's World Champion and the North American Champion.

Who do you think will win next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...