Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio share emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania 41; Damian Priest also present

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had a major influence on each other's WWE rise. They were paired as an on-screen couple for an extended period before they broke up.

Ad

Their romance concluded last year at 2024 SummerSlam after “Dirty” Dom backstabbed Mami and aligned forces with Liv Morgan. Since then, the two stars have never missed a chance to take a shot at one another.

However, in real life, Ripley and Mysterio are still close friends. A recent viral video on Instagram showed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest getting the matching tattoos ahead of WrestleMania 41. They symbolized their presence at this year’s 'Mania with a tattoo of a 'dice and skull, along with a date - 20.4.' Eagle-eyed fans pointed out an emotional OG Judgment Day update.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans have pointed out a similar tattoo on Dominik Mysterio’s arm, which indicates that The Nightmare and Mysterio had an emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania alongside Damian Priest, as it marked “Dirty” Dom’s first major singles title victory on the main roster.

Check out a capture of Dominik's tattoo below.

Dominik Mysterio's new tattoo! (Credit: Netflix broadcast of WWE WrestleMania)

Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day is dead for one major reason

While speaking with the Toronto Sun, former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was asked about the new Judgment Day and asked to share her thoughts.

Ad

Surprisingly, The Eradicator expressed that Judgment Day died the day she and Damian Priest were booted out of the heel faction. Ripley and Priest were kicked out of the stable at 2024 SummerSlam.

"Honestly, Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died when we got kicked out, they died. They're not The Judgment Day anymore and I have absolutely no idea what they're doing!" claimed Ripley.

With the emotional backstage unofficial reunion of OG Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41 going viral on social media, it will be interesting to see if Ripley and Dominik Mysterio get back together on WWE television in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.