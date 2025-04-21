Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio share emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania 41; Damian Priest also present

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had a major influence on each other's WWE rise. They were paired as an on-screen couple for an extended period before they broke up.
Their romance concluded last year at 2024 SummerSlam after “Dirty” Dom backstabbed Mami and aligned forces with Liv Morgan. Since then, the two stars have never missed a chance to take a shot at one another.
However, in real life, Ripley and Mysterio are still close friends. A recent viral video on Instagram showed Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest getting the matching tattoos ahead of WrestleMania 41. They symbolized their presence at this year’s 'Mania with a tattoo of a 'dice and skull, along with a date - 20.4.' Eagle-eyed fans pointed out an emotional OG Judgment Day update.
Fans have pointed out a similar tattoo on Dominik Mysterio’s arm, which indicates that The Nightmare and Mysterio had an emotional moment ahead of WrestleMania alongside Damian Priest, as it marked “Dirty” Dom’s first major singles title victory on the main roster.
Check out a capture of Dominik's tattoo below.
Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day is dead for one major reason
While speaking with the Toronto Sun, former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was asked about the new Judgment Day and asked to share her thoughts.
Surprisingly, The Eradicator expressed that Judgment Day died the day she and Damian Priest were booted out of the heel faction. Ripley and Priest were kicked out of the stable at 2024 SummerSlam.
"Honestly, Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died when we got kicked out, they died. They're not The Judgment Day anymore and I have absolutely no idea what they're doing!" claimed Ripley.
With the emotional backstage unofficial reunion of OG Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41 going viral on social media, it will be interesting to see if Ripley and Dominik Mysterio get back together on WWE television in the future.
