The Judgment Day died because of one major thing, says Rhea Ripley

The Judgment Day is one of the biggest factions in WWE today. Hate them or love them, the heel group has been a mainstay on the roster for a few years now. However, Rhea Ripley believes the group is "dead", because of one major reason.

Recently, The Eradicator had an interview with the Toronto Sun. In the interview, Ripley, a former member of The Judgment Day, was asked to share her thoughts on the current iteration of the group. She responded, claiming the faction died the day she and Damian Priest got turned on.

For context, Ripley and Priest were betrayed by Finn Balor and Co. during SummerSlam 2024. It was a huge betrayal and one that led to a long blood feud between the faction and The Terror Twins.

As such, it isn't that surprising to learn that Rhea Ripley does not care for what is happening with the group.

"Honestly Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died when we got kicked out, they died. They're not The Judgment Day anymore and I have absolutely no idea what they're doing!" claimed Ripley. [07:39-07:51]

Ripley got her revenge on the group earlier this year when she defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at RAW's Netflix Premier. Safe to say she has left her feud with the group behind, as it's clear to see from her words that The Judgment Day is not a concern for her anymore.

Adam Pearce mistakenly included Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day recently

Rhea Ripley isn't in The Judgment Day anymore, but not everyone seems to remember that. In particular, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was under the impression that The Eradicator was still a part of the group.

During last week's episode of RAW, Pearce introduced Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Ripley before announcing the Triple Threat match for WrestleMania 41. While introducing Mami, he referred to her as a member of Judgment Day.

Later, both Ripley and Pearce addressed this, with Ripley wondering how Pearce could make such an error. The RAW GM brushed off his error on X, claiming he was inebriated when making the introductions.

Looking back, it was quite a hilarious botch on Pearce's part. Hopefully, for his sake, he doesn't make the same mistake twice, lest he suffer the wrath of Mami.

