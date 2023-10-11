Rhea Ripley to Dominik Mysterio: "Slap me like that" [VIDEO]

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to ask Dominik Mysterio to slap her.

The latest episode of NXT was a star-studded affair, as Cody Rhodes started the show by making several announcements, including him being the special guest General Manager for the night. After a few minutes, Ilja Dragunov joined him Cody in the ring, to show his appreciation for The American Nightmare.

However, while the two were talking, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley came out to interrupt them, making Rhodes furious. The American Nightmare then announced a match between Dragunov and Dirty Dom for the NXT Championship, with LA Knight as the special guest referee.

A fan took to Twitter to post a snippet from the match, where Ripley was seen rather surprised as Dominik hit a vicious chop on his opponent.

Mami was quick to notice the fan's post and asked Dirty Dom to slap her just like that.

"Slap me like that [Dominik Mysterio]," Ripley wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE star Gigi Dolin said she wants to face Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley

During a recent appearance on Drinks With Johnny podcast, NXT star Gigi Dolin expressed her desire to face Ripley in a future match.

Dolin said that she wants to face The Eradicator because the latter brings insane energy during her matches. The NXT star also said that it should be a cage match.

"There’s so many women right now that I have never even touched in the ring, and I just really want that opportunity. Rhea Ripley is another one that - I would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley. She brings a whole different kind of energy that’s just insane… I want some kind of cage match though. I want something hardcore."

Fans love Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen romance in WWE, and they hope the duo never breaks up. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future.

