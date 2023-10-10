WWE star admits desire to step inside a cage to fight Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is in fine form on WWE RAW despite the most recent fall Judgment Day took this past Saturday night.

She now has plenty of potential challengers on the flagship show. Turns out, Mami has some on other shows as well. Notably, NXT star Gigi Dolin is front in line. The 26-year-old feels Ripley has an "insane" energy almost like no other.

While making an appearance on Drunk With Johnny, Dolin disclosed her intentions to step into the ring with NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. However, it is Rhea Ripley whom the NXT star is most anticipating to work a match with:

“There’s so many women right now that I have never even touched in the ring and I just really want that opportunity. Rhea Ripley is another one that — I would love to have a match with Rhea Ripley. She brings a whole different kind of energy that’s just insane… I want some kind of Cage match though. I want something hardcore.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

As of this writing, Rhea Ripley is likely heading into a collision course with the returning Nia Jax, possibly at WWE Crown Jewel, albeit the creative team could very well throw in some other names too for good measure.

Gigi Dolin doesn't know when match against top WWE star will happen

Becky Lynch is an established name signed to WWE RAW, but The Man is now NXT Women's Champion. This means she has to work Tuesday nights, too. Gigi Dolin spoke about a potential match against Lynch for the title:

“I don’t know (when I’ll get in the ring with Becky Lynch). She mentioned me on Tuesday night so… She mentioned a lot of girls Tuesday night so who knows? But, yeah, I don’t know. That’s definitely somebody I’ve never been in the ring with and obviously, I would love that match.” [H/T: POST Wrestling]

It's worth noting that since Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39, she has been steamrolling through the division. She has yet to face The Man though. Perhaps the creative team are saving the inevitable showdown between Becky and Ripley for a Show of Shows main event.

Would you like to see a cage match featuring Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.