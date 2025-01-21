Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio tease controversial WWE return

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio recently teased the return of a controversial match stipulation for WWE 2K25. The upcoming iteration of the popular game is expected to be released by March 31, 2025.

The Stamford-based company removed intergender matches from the games after the commencement of the PG Era. The last video game in the series with this controversial stipulation was SmackDown vs. RAW 2009.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were featured in a recent teaser video posted by WWE 2K25 on X/Twitter. While addressing the fans, The Eradicator was seemingly trying to talk about intergender matches before the video cut out to "Dirty" Dom.

Trending

"WWE2K fans, Mami here, with a little message to, you know, kick things off for WWE 2K25. I mean, some people think that inter..." [video cuts out to Dominik Mysterio]

The former NXT North American Champion stated it was supposed to be a secret conversation. Mysterio insisted on keeping the gossip between himself and Liv Morgan.

"Hold up, Rhea. I hate to break it to you, but this is supposed to be a secret conversation, not a little rant, a little one of your Ted Talks for the fans. So let's keep the juicy stuff between me and Liv [Morgan]," he said.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio suggests himself and fellow Judgment Day member for the WWE 2K25 cover

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley to align himself with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam. The 27-year-old helped the former Riott Squad member retain the Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

The wrestling promotion recently shared a video featuring superstars naming their picks for the WWE 2K25 cover. The video also featured the younger Mysterio, who pitched to be on the cover of the upcoming video game alongside his on-screen partner.

"A dual cover with me and Liv because we're the best, but if that's not possible, then just Liv," Mysterio said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

2K Games is set to reveal more details about the WWE 2K25 during their event scheduled for January 28, 2025. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming edition of the video game indeed features Intergender matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback