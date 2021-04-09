Rhea Ripley expected Charlotte Flair to be added to her match with Asuka at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley fully expected Charlotte Flair to be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania this weekend.

Unless something changes at the last possible minute, Asuka will defend her title this Sunday at night two of WrestleMania against Rhea Ripley in a one-on-one match.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley was on a WWE Media call and was asked about the possibility of Charlotte Flair being added to her match this weekend. Ripley admitted it was something she expected would happen, but it didn't.

“Yeah, I was expecting something like that to happen, but it hasn’t. I hope that everything in Charlotte’s life is doing great. I hope that she’s mentally good and physically good. I don’t really know what’s going on with all of that, but I am very excited to step in the ring with Asuka. If Charlotte got added to the match, like I wouldn’t complain. I think it would still be an amazing match, and it would be a lot of fun and hopefully I could get some payback for last year.”

Rhea Ripley calls her WrestleMania match against Asuka a dream match for her

If the match remains unchanged, Rhea Ripley made a point to mention that she's been wanting to wrestle Asuka for a long time. Going as far as to call this weekend's match a dream match for her.

“Since I’m only stepping into the ring with Asuka, I’m still super excited because she’s someone that I’ve wanted to wrestle for a long long time. I actually saw a match of her’s in Japan when I was there at 17-years-old, we were on the same show, and I remember just like watching her and I’m like “she’s amazing, this chick is crazy and badass and just amazing, you know, just fully amazing”, and then it’s funny to come full circle and now I get to wrestle her at WrestleMania, so it’s definitely a dream match of mine, and I’ve very very glad that it’s coming true.”

On Sunday, Rhea Ripley will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship on night two of WWE WrestleMania. Make sure to catch it on Peacock and the WWE Network.

This is what believing in yourself no matter what people say looks like! #Proud https://t.co/oeUtFLOooT — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 8, 2021

