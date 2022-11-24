Rhea Ripley has reflected on missing this year's Money in the Bank premium live event because of injury.

The Eradicator was set to collide with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but was replaced by Carmella after sustaining a brain injury. She will share the ring with The EST of WWE at Survivor Series when they collide in the Women's WarGames match alongside multiple other stars.

Speaking to The New York Post, Rhea Ripley explained that missing Money in the Bank was a blessing in disguise, as she feels that a match against Bianca Belair deserves to happen on a bigger stage.

"As upsetting as it was, I think it was a blessing in disguise. Bianca and I, it’s something that shouldn’t be rushed and we don’t want to rush it. Where that sort of felt like it’s gonna happen and that would be the end of it. We want our names to be etched in history. We want to leave our legacy where we can be in the ring together and make magic," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley says she and Bianca Belair want to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock

The EST of WWE is one of the biggest babyfaces on the red brand, while The Eradicator is one of the biggest heels. A bout between them would be intriguing to see.

Rhea Ripley stated that she and Bianca Belair are "perfect rivals," and they want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock:

"Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at RAW before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show."

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be on opposing teams at Survivor Series. It'll be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious at the event.

