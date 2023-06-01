Rhea Ripley expresses her desire to form a tag team with 32-year-old former Champion

Rhea Ripley is one of the greatest WWE superstars on the current roster. She quickly got her hands on all the titles the company's women's division has to offer, making her the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Ripley is well aware of her capabilities and explained what she expects to do with Raquel Rodriguez and Bianca Belair.

Her alliance with The Judgment Day is one of the most well-received moves in by the fans. As a member of the dominant heel faction, Rhea Ripley has teased facing off with many male WWE Superstars.

She ensures that she is always around the other members, especially Dominik Mysterio, helping him out whenever needed. Dominik, in turn, makes himself available during Ripley's matches so that she can hold on to the gold.

Rhea Ripley Loops @ripleyloops “I just love to bring a little bit of pain and brutality to everyone’s day” “I just love to bring a little bit of pain and brutality to everyone’s day” https://t.co/3KRxPtCXz5

When The Eradicator of The Judgement Day was on the My Love Letter To Wrestling Podcast, she spoke about how she sees her storylines with Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez.

"I wanna have a massive story and build with Bianca Belair. There’s something so special there that could be done so I want something to happen with Bianca and I and then also, I wanna tag with Raquel Rodriguez on TV.”

What happened between Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins teamed up with AJ Styles to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Tag Team Match. When the match started off, it looked like Dominik was going to be a part of it, but he was a decoy. Balor quickly attacked the World Heavyweight Champion to gain an early advantage during the match.

In a sequence, Rollins was whipped towards the ropes by Priest and Balor. The Monday Night Messiah dodged Priest's attack and slid outside to pose with Rhea Ripley. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was unaware of whom she was posing with, and when she realized, she yelled at him and told him to get back into the ring.

Ange 💅🏻 @_lynchslaugh

#WWERaw the way seth rollins and rhea ripley recreated this shawn michaels/ melina moment. the way seth rollins and rhea ripley recreated this shawn michaels/ melina moment.🙌#WWERaw https://t.co/Puxq6e9adT

Many fans believed that Seth Rollins executed the move to pay homage to Shawn Michaels. The Heart Break Kid had done a similar sequence during a match against MNM when he slid out to pose with Melina.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes