Rhea Ripley fires back at jealous wrestling fan; references major AEW star

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley fired back at a jealous wrestling fan today on social media and referenced a major AEW star. The Eradicator will be competing for a title at Evolution 2025 on July 13.

A wrestling fan took a shot at someone for cosplaying AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and Ripley responded to the post. The Eradicator noted that the fan hid behind a fake image and that the person cosplaying Storm did a great job. You can check out Ripley's message on X/Twitter by clicking here.

"Meanwhile you hide behind a fake profile picture and name to mask your own insecurities This Timeless Toni Storm cosplay slaps and she absolutely slays that s***! Seems like jealously to me," she wrote.

Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. The Genius of the Sky confronted the 28-year-old on this past Monday's edition of the red brand, and it was revealed that she would be defending the title against Ripley at the PLE next weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bill Apter reacts to Rhea Ripley's victory at WWE Night of Champions

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the Street Fight between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions.

Raquel Rodriguez is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, but her partner, Liv Morgan, suffered a separated shoulder last month. It was revealed on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW that Roxanne Perez will be serving as Morgan's replacement, and the duo will be putting the titles on the line at Evolution.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter praised the Street Fight at Night of Champions and noted that it was a grueling match. He praised Rhea Ripley's performance and claimed that Raquel Rodriguez was underrated.

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can capture the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution next weekend.

