"Bottom line feeder" – WWE Superstar fires shots at Edge on social media

WWE star Rhea Ripley has sent out a bold message to Edge ahead of Extreme Rules this Saturday.

The Rated-R Superstar has had problems with The Judgment Day since Finn Balor joined the faction. With his inclusion, the trio got rid of their founder, claiming they needed to move away from the one thing holding them back. After a short hiatus, the veteran returned on the September 26 episode of RAW to challenge Balor to an "I Quit" Match.

With just hours remaining for the matchup, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to post an ominous message for her former mentor. She borrowed the lyrics of the song Meltdown by Motionless in White and predicted that 'judgment' was awaiting the WWE Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Bottom line feeder, parasite preacher. Now your judgment day is here!"

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

Now your judgment day is here!



Meltdown- Bottom line feeder, parasite preacherNow your judgment day is here!Meltdown- @MIWband Bottom line feeder, parasite preacherNow your judgment day is here!Meltdown- @MIWband https://t.co/dCiFiqTJQb

The post also had a picture showing The Judgment Day standing tall after handing out a brutal beatdown to the 11-time world champion a few weeks ago on RAW.

Finn Balor is in no mood to quit before Edge

As time draws near for WWE Extreme Rules, Judgment Day member Finn Balor made sure that his adversary knows that he was not going to lose their upcoming bout.

In a short message on Twitter, The Prince delivered a warning stating that he would not say "I Quit" during their showdown at Extreme Rules.

In the months leading to this match, The Judgment Day has victimized WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Edge. The exclamation point came at Clash at the Castle as Dominik Mysterio embraced the dark side and joined the nefarious faction attacking his father and uncle.

The following week, The Judgment Day beat down Edge after his match with Dominik to the extent that the veteran suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. Now the Hall of Famer will have to deal with Balor with the help of his friend Mysterio, who has promised to strike his son.

Will Edge destroy the very group he created, or will Finn Balor make him say, "I Quit"? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes