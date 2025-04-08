Rhea Ripley flips off with ruthless message following major WWE reveal

Rhea Ripley accomplished what she set out to do in the build-up to this past Monday. She left an unapologetic message to her WrestleMania opponents.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair earned her right to face the Women's World Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas. Two nights later on RAW, IYO SKY shocked the world when she scored a pinfall victory over Ripley, bringing the latter's reign to a screeching halt. Since then, The Eradicator has done everything she could to slither her way into the singles bout at Allegiant Stadium.

On RAW this week, general manager Adam Pearce stated that he had no other choice but to add Rhea to the match because of the chaos caused by all three women. Ripley gave her opponents and anyone else who did not support her the bird via a post on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"Heading into #WrestleMania41 like… I’d say “have a cry”… but it seems like you already are ☺️," Ripley captioned her post.

You can view the post here.

In less than two weeks at WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley and the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, will attempt to win IYO SKY's Women's World Championship.

Charlotte Flair takes credit for catapulting Rhea Ripley to WWE superstardom

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 after an impressive showing at that year's Royal Rumble, winning the 30-Woman Battle Royal. Her win over The Queen cemented her status as a main-event player.

Ad

Ad

During a recent interview, Charlotte claimed that she had a pivotal role in The Eradicator's rise to a prominent position. However, Flair also admitted that the former Women's World Champion brought out the best in her. The two even locked horns numerous before The Show of Shows two years ago.

The Queen is also in a title match this year, as she challenges for SmackDown's world title. She and her opponent, Tiffany Stratton, have amplified their rivalry with personal attacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More