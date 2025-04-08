Rhea Ripley flips off with ruthless message following major WWE reveal

Rhea Ripley accomplished what she set out to do in the build-up to this past Monday. She left an unapologetic message to her WrestleMania opponents.
At Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair earned her right to face the Women's World Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas. Two nights later on RAW, IYO SKY shocked the world when she scored a pinfall victory over Ripley, bringing the latter's reign to a screeching halt. Since then, The Eradicator has done everything she could to slither her way into the singles bout at Allegiant Stadium.
On RAW this week, general manager Adam Pearce stated that he had no other choice but to add Rhea to the match because of the chaos caused by all three women. Ripley gave her opponents and anyone else who did not support her the bird via a post on Instagram.
"Heading into #WrestleMania41 like… I’d say “have a cry”… but it seems like you already are ☺️," Ripley captioned her post.
You can view the post here.
In less than two weeks at WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley and the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, will attempt to win IYO SKY's Women's World Championship.
Charlotte Flair takes credit for catapulting Rhea Ripley to WWE superstardom
Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 after an impressive showing at that year's Royal Rumble, winning the 30-Woman Battle Royal. Her win over The Queen cemented her status as a main-event player.
During a recent interview, Charlotte claimed that she had a pivotal role in The Eradicator's rise to a prominent position. However, Flair also admitted that the former Women's World Champion brought out the best in her. The two even locked horns numerous before The Show of Shows two years ago.
The Queen is also in a title match this year, as she challenges for SmackDown's world title. She and her opponent, Tiffany Stratton, have amplified their rivalry with personal attacks.