Rhea Ripley has four-word reaction to WWE announcing her first challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship 

WWE announced that Rhea Ripley would defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash. The Eradicator has taken to social media to react to the news.

The Judgment Day and the LWO have been feuding for over a month now, and members from each group even collided in a tag team match on the blue brand this week. During the show, Zelina Vega approached Adam Pearce and asked him for a SmackDown Women's Title opportunity at Backlash. The WWE official stated that he'd spoken to upper management and The Eradicator about it, and the bout was later made official.

After WWE shared the news on Twitter, Rhea Ripley reacted to it by stating that it would be Mami vs. Little Pretzel at Backlash.

"Mami vs Little Pretzel," wrote Ripley.

You can check out the tweet below:

Zelina Vega says she was sidelined with an injury caused by Rhea Ripley

Before returning to WWE alongside Legado Del Fantasma last year, The Queen's Crown tournament Winner was out of action for a lengthy period due to an injury.

During an appearance on Out of Character, she stated that the injury was caused by none other than Rhea Ripley.

"[I had] a ruptured implant from Rhea! But you know what? Again, I've said this before in a joking way; it actually worked out for the better because things happened, and it sucked at first, and now, I'm like, 'Oh, we're good now! They are better than ever. And everyone's happy!' My husband's happy, and everyone's happy. So, yeah, it worked out," said Vega.

Zelina Vega has never held the SmackDown Women's Title before in her career. It'll be interesting to see if she'll be the one to dethrone Rhea at WWE Backlash.

