Rhea Ripley furious after apparent ally brings match to an end in a disqualification

Rhea Ripley was furious after one of Judgment Day's allies ended their match in disqualification.

The Judgment Day has been feuding with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over the last few weeks, and it only intensified tonight. Sami kicked off the show tonight in Canada. He was quickly interrupted by Judgment Day, who surrounded the ring.

Kevin Owens then came to the aid of his best friend and fought off the stable. KO then challenged them to a match. However, Damian Priest and Finn Balor couldn't decide who should face Sami and Owens in the main event. Rhea Ripley even warned them that they better decide, or she would do it for them.

During Priest's entrance, Rhea Ripley brought out Balor and demanded they team up together tonight. The match started with a brawl. However, as the match gained momentum, Priest grabbed his Money in the Bank briefcase and attempted to pass it to Balor. Sami was quick to take him out before he could do so.

However, JD McDonagh attacked Sami. He then took the briefcase and threw it in the ring. But Owens caught the briefcase and attacked Balor ending the match in a disqualification. Ripley was incensed with what had just happened.

Priest was also upset with McDonagh. Judgment Day proceeded to beat down Sami and Owens. Cody Rhodes chased them away before challenging them to a match approved by Adam Pearce.

The babyfaces eventually won the six-man tag team rematch as KO delivered a Stunner to Finn Balor and pinned him.

