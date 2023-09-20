Rhea Ripley furious over Dominik Mysterio being attacked by multiple stars on WWE show

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is furious after multiple stars attacked Dominik Mysterio during this week's episode of NXT.

Dirty Dom went in a champion vs. champion bout against Carmelo Hayes, and both wrestlers were putting on a great fight. However, in the match's closing moments, the NXT Champion accidentally threw his opponent at Ilja Dragunov, who was sitting at the announcer's table. Dominik Mysterio took revenge as he also pushed Hayes into the star present at ringside before slapping him.

Dragunov was furious after Dirty Dom's antics and decided to attack him, making the latter win by DQ. However, as the Judgment Day member was going backstage, Dragon Lee came out of nowhere to superkick the NXT North American Champion.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter, furious over her teammate being attacked by multiple stars. Mami put all of them on notice, sending out a threatening message.

"You will all PAY," Ripley wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley was not present ringside during Dominik Mysterio's match on WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley was absent from this week's Monday Night RAW. Everyone expected her to show up alongside Dominik Mysterio for the vital match against Carmelo Hayes.

During the latest episode of the red brand, Michael Cole said that The Eradicator was absent due to sustaining an injury after Nia Jax's brutal attack. However, she was recently seen hiding from the cameras when filmed outside of WWE.

Rhea Ripley was captured alongside Buddy Matthews in her hometown in Australia. You can read more about it here.

Dominik Mysterio showed how much he has grown as a wrestler as he won the match against Hayes without help from his Judgment Day teammates. The future of the North American Champion seems bright in WWE.

What did you think about Dirty Dom's performance on the latest episode of WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.