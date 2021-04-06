Rhea Ripley to get a live music entrance at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley will be taking on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. WrestleMania 37 is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will be the first WWE pay-per-view with fans present since Elimination Chamber 2020.

Rhea Ripley is only a few months into her time as a main roster star, but has already made a huge impact. Earlier this year she wowed fans in the Royal Rumble, finishing as the runner-up following an epic final showdown with Bianca Belair.

On her RAW debut, Rhea Riple challenged RAW Women's Champion Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania 37. It has now been recently revealed that Ripley will be having a live music entrance at the Show of Shows.

In a statement on Instagram, vocalist Ash Costello made the following announcement:

"By overwhelming demand, I am so excited to announce that I will be performing #Brutality LIVE for the most bad ass @rhearipley_wwe at #wrestlemania37 ! If you’re ready and will be watching, leave some 💪🏻🤘🏻⛓❤️🖤 below!!!! I am honored to sing in support of such a genuine and strong woman! and as a wrestling fan, excited to a part of something I love. YOUR support made this dream a reality. Now this is all of our moment together."

Ash Costello is the vocalist for New Year's Day and The Haxans. It was also recently announced that Bebe Rexha will be a musical guest at WrestleMania 37, opening Night One with a rendition of "America the Beautiful".

Rhea Ripley is the latest WWE Superstar to get a live music entrance for WrestleMania

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have been played to the ring by a special musical guest.

One of the most notable musical entrances at WrestleMania came two years ago when Joan Jett played RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to the ring with a rendition of Bad Reputation.

Another memorable musical moment at a recent WrestleMania was guitarist Nita Strauss playing "The Rising Sun" for Shinuske Nakamura's entrance. Snoop Dogg also rapped his cousin Sasha Banks to the ring with "Sky's the Limit".