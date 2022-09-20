"My heart is so extremely happy" - Rhea Ripley gets emotional announcing her new WWE theme

Rhea Ripley's WWE entrance theme song has been replaced, and The Nightmare is overjoyed to share it.

Ripley is the latest member of The Judgment Day to get a new entrance theme. Hers is titled Demon In Your Dreams and is performed by the band Motionless in White.

The lead singer of the band, Chris Motionless, took to social media to announce the theme song, calling Rhea Ripley one of their heroes.

"Put on my best WWE voice for this promo haha. “Demon In Your Dreams” is now live! I am so grateful for the opportunity to sing the entrance theme for one of my heroes, @RheaRipley_WWE!! Thank you @WWE @WWEMusic!" Chris Motionless said in a tweet.

Ripley took to social media today to share the tweet and express her happiness over her new theme. She clearly got a little emotional while doing so.

"IT'S HERE!!!! My heart is so extremely happy *black heart emoji* Thank you @ChrisMotionless!!! #DemonInYourDreams," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

Rhea Ripley is excited about WarGames coming to the WWE main roster

Back in 2017, Triple H brought his vision of the legendary match-type WarGames to the black and gold brand of WWE NXT. In 2019, the women of NXT were given their first WarGames matchup that saw Team Ripley defeat Team Baszler.

Now in 2022, Triple H is bringing WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time as part of the Survivor Series premium live event, which will feature a match for both the men and women.

Ripley took to social media to excitedly promote WarGames coming to the WWE main roster this morning.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! #WARGAMES," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

