Rhea Ripley gets emotional following heartfelt interaction with The Rock on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is one of the top faces of WWE, and The Rock also acknowledged Mami's hard work and talent when they crossed paths recently. Today, the 28-year-old superstar sent an emotional reaction from when she met The Final Boss.

RAW's Netflix debut was star-studded as legends, veterans, and current stars filled the card and exceeded expectations by the end of the night. Recently, WWE released a backstage video where multiple stars interacted with each other, including The Rock and Rhea Ripley.

In the video, The Final Boss praised The Eradicator for all her hard work and dedication towards the Stamford-based promotion ahead of her title match. Today, the Women's World Champion reflected on the interaction and sent an emotional response to the video on X (fka Twitter).

"🥹," R ipley posted.

What did The Rock say to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

RAW's Netflix debut was in the works for a considerable time as the company announced its eventual move from the USA Network in 2024. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley feuded with Liv Morgan for months after Morgan took everything from Ripley following WrestleMania 40.

After two pinfalls on the Women's World Champion, The Eradicator got her final shot against Morgan and the title when the red brand made its global debut on Netflix. The show was flooded with legends and veterans, and The Rock appeared on the show twice in one night.

In a video uploaded by WWE, The Final Boss caught up with Mami as she was preparing for her title match. The veteran gave her the flowers she deserved for carrying the company and the women's division for months and wished her the best of luck against Liv Morgan.

"Sorry, I don't want to bother you. I just want to say good luck. Do your thing. Do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thanks for carrying the company," The Rock said. [1:58 - 2:08]

In the end, The Eradicator won the Women's World Championship and crossed paths with another legend. The Undertaker appeared and had a moment with Rhea Ripley following her title win against Liv Morgan.

