Rhea Ripley getting frustrated with WWE over Buddy Murphy would be huge, says veteran; gives a major idea

Rhea Ripley getting angry with those in charge of WWE over Buddy Murphy could lead to a very interesting story, a veteran believes. He has spoken about it.

Ad

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, where he talked about a few ideas for what could be done with Rhea Ripley. He said that the star could have a story in which she works with the idea that WWE did not keep Buddy Murphy, her real-life partner, and let him go elsewhere. This could then lead to her getting upset with the authority and lead to a better storyline for her.

Ad

Trending

“It is so easy for Rhea Ripley. Buddy Murphy used to work there. They let him go. She could be bitter over that. She could keep questioning that. She could keep telling them, ‘Why don’t you bring him back?’ they could tell her he works for another business. She could say, ‘Well he would not be working for another company if…’ And she could start getting really… It’s that simple. Give her something!” (16:50 - 17:17)

Ad

Vince Russo went on to say that, like Ripley, such ideas would work on any other star in the company, but he felt that WWE was shifting its stance on stories and focusing more on matches than anything.

“I really believe all that is over. I think going forward, we are just going to get matches, bro, that’s all we are going to get.” (17:28 - 17:37)

Ad

Ad

At this time, Murphy remains a part of AEW.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More