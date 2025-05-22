  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley getting frustrated with WWE over Buddy Murphy would be huge, says veteran; gives a major idea

Rhea Ripley getting frustrated with WWE over Buddy Murphy would be huge, says veteran; gives a major idea

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 04:29 GMT
The star could have a big story (Credit: WWE
The star could have a big story (Credit: WWE's Instagram)

Rhea Ripley getting angry with those in charge of WWE over Buddy Murphy could lead to a very interesting story, a veteran believes. He has spoken about it.

Vince Russo was on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, where he talked about a few ideas for what could be done with Rhea Ripley. He said that the star could have a story in which she works with the idea that WWE did not keep Buddy Murphy, her real-life partner, and let him go elsewhere. This could then lead to her getting upset with the authority and lead to a better storyline for her.

“It is so easy for Rhea Ripley. Buddy Murphy used to work there. They let him go. She could be bitter over that. She could keep questioning that. She could keep telling them, ‘Why don’t you bring him back?’ they could tell her he works for another business. She could say, ‘Well he would not be working for another company if…’ And she could start getting really… It’s that simple. Give her something!” (16:50 - 17:17)
Vince Russo went on to say that, like Ripley, such ideas would work on any other star in the company, but he felt that WWE was shifting its stance on stories and focusing more on matches than anything.

“I really believe all that is over. I think going forward, we are just going to get matches, bro, that’s all we are going to get.” (17:28 - 17:37)
At this time, Murphy remains a part of AEW.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Angana Roy
