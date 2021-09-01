"It's always pretty rough" - Rhea Ripley on getting into the ring with current champion

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald to discuss her career in WWE and her experience working physically demanding matches with long-time rival Charlotte Flair. She noted that these bouts with The Queen are usually "pretty rough."

Rhea Ripley has been at the top of her game for the last 12 months as a top star in the women's division. In a breakout moment, Ripley came up as a close second in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. A few months later, she won gold at WrestleMania when she defeated Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

In the interview, Rhea Ripley spoke about her storied rivalry with Charlotte Flair and the brand of physical wrestling they both bring to the table. Ripley mentioned that she likes taking on The Queen because she leaves it all in the ring. Ripley added that she learned a lot about herself and her work when she stepped into the ring with Flair.

“It's always pretty rough," said Ripley."Getting in the ring with Charlotte, I always learn so much about myself. I do love stepping in the ring with her, it's always tough competition and she brings it. She brings everything that she's got and I love that about her. In the ring, absolutely going mental and just brutalizing each other. It’s something that she brings to the table when we step into the ring together.”

When you start enjoying and relishing in the sensation of pain that’s when the fun starts… 👹 pic.twitter.com/QD5OIes6Od — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 31, 2021

Rhea Ripley enjoys having fans back in arenas

Rhea Ripley also mentioned that she enjoys performing in packed arenas. She added that it's special to have the live audience back because they interact with the action in the ring.

Ripley went on to explain that hearing the audience pop for the action in the ring always motivates her to put on a stellar show. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion stated that working in the Thunderdome without live fans was difficult, and she's glad that this era is over.

Do you like seeing Rhea Ripley go up against Flair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier