Rhea Ripley gives beloved WWE star a new nickname

Rhea Ripley gave a new nickname to a beloved WWE Superstar today. Ripley has not been in action since her victory over The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez on the August 25 episode of WWE RAW.

Ripley took to social media today to react to Dragon Lee's impressive ring gear. Lee posted a video on Instagram showing off the look, and Ripley hilariously showed up in the background. The former Women's World Champion reposted the video on her Instagram story and gave Dragon Lee a new nickname.

"Hola Batman," she wrote.

Ripley was not in action this past Monday night on RAW but was featured in a backstage interview. Asuka interrupted the interview and told her to stay away from IYO SKY. Ripley and SKY have developed a bond following their rivalry earlier this year, but Asuka seemingly has a major issue with their friendship.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley and suggested that her star power was beginning to fade.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Ripley was becoming just another star on the roster and no longer stood out. He also suggested that Mami had become soft due to her friendship with IYO SKY and the storyline was negatively impacting her aura.

"Bro, I swear to God. I'm watching this, and is it just me, or are they turning Rhea Ripley into a regular person? Remember, they had the vignette last week with her and IYO SKY, where I literally thought they were gonna kiss. I really thought there were. I was waiting for that. And then here, she's got no crazy makeup. She's tame. What are we doing with her? I don't understand it," said Vince Russo.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ripley was not booked for a match at Clash in Paris this past Sunday night in France. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for her in the weeks ahead on RAW.

