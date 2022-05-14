"I am gunning for gold" - Rhea Ripley discloses what she wants to accomplish next in WWE

Rhea Ripley has opened up about her goals in WWE, stating that she has gold in her sights.

The Nightmare is the most recent addition to The Judgment Day, a heelish stable on Monday Night RAW alongside WWE legend Edge and Damian Priest. She has held several titles during her career, including the NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Championships.

During a recent interview with 99.5 WKDQ, Rhea Ripley was asked about potentially winning the Money in the Bank contract. She stated that she'd love to, and she wants to win everything.

"Of course, yeah [on winning Money in the Bank]. I'm not gonna lie, I want to win everything. Whatever is coming up along the way to WrestleMania, I am gunning for gold. I want to win absolutely everything and anything. I want to challenge all the champions, I want to get my opportunities that I think I deserve. So yeah, Money in the Bank, I'm not fond of heights but I'll climb as fast as I can, I don't care [laughs]." [0:00-0:39]

Rhea Ripley says her partnership with Liv Morgan made her soft

The Nightmare was involved in a short-lived tag team with Liv Morgan, known as LIV for BRUTALITY, but it ended after the former turned on the latter. This sparked a feud between the two stars. They faced each other on RAW this week, with Ripley gaining the victory.

During the same conversation, she shared her honest thoughts on teaming up with Liv, saying it made her "soft."

"She [Liv Morgan] made me soft, I depreciated. I was losing myself every single time I walked out on stage with her. I was losing little bits of the Rhea Ripley I had worked so hard to build. She was making me care too much about everyone and herself and I had to remind myself exactly who I am and what I care about and that's winning and getting gold and just absolutely brutalizing everyone in my path."

Judgment Day is currently involved in a storyline with AJ Styles and Finn Balor. It's also possible that Rhea and Liv Morgan's feud might not be over yet, and the latter may side with Styles and Balor to take revenge on Ripley.

