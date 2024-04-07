Rhea Ripley greeted by former rival after beating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. When Mami made her way to the back, she was greeted by former rival Charlotte Flair.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch went to war at WrestleMania XL. The two WWE Superstars kicked off The Show Of Shows with special entrances and didn't disappoint fans in Philadelphia with their performances. Lynch brought the fight to Mami, but in the end, two Riptides proved to be too much for the former.

After her win over Becky Lynch, Mami was greeted by Charlotte Flair backstage. Ripley shared a heartfelt moment with The Queen, as the latter congratulated the Women's World Champion and asked her to enjoy her moment.

This year marks Ripley's second consecutive victory at WrestleMania. Last year, The Eradicator beat Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title. The Judgment Day member has managed to hold on to the title she won at WrestleMania 39 for an entire year, defending it against top names like Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and many more.

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since December 2023 after she was injured during a match against Asuka. Original WrestleMania plans for The Queen would have reportedly had her in a program against Damage CTRL, something similar to what Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair are in now.

