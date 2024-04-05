Charlotte Flair was set to be involved in major WWE storyline for WrestleMania 40 before she got injured - Reports 

Charlotte Flair was penciled in to get involved in a high-stakes storyline ahead of WrestleMania 40 before her injury unfortunately derailed those plans. The Queen was reportedly planned to align with Bayley in her ongoing feud with Damage CTRL.

Flair, who's the most decorated female star in WWE history, suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December last year, which put her out of action indefinitely. Her last match before her injury was against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown.

A new report has shed light on how WWE had some major plans for Charlotte Flair before she was ruled out of action. Fightful Select is reporting that The Queen was supposed to align with Bayley, who's currently involved in a deeply personal feud with her former stablemates from Damage CTRL. The Role Model is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

It was also noted that AEW star Mercedes Mone was never considered to be involved in the storyline as her negotiations with WWE never advanced.

Becky Lynch wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair

In an interview a few days back, Becky Lynch opened up about her desire to get inside the squared circle with The Queen once she's recovered from her injury.

The Man added that since she and Charlotte Flair hadn't competed in over two years now, fans would welcome if a rivalry was renewed between the performers.

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen," said Becky Lynch.

Lynch is gearing up for a marquee match at WrestleMania 40, where she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the coveted Women's World Championship.

