Rhea Ripley gushes over recent Judgment Day acquisition

Rhea Ripley is over the moon following the events of the latest episode of RAW. The Eradicator gushed over the recent acquisition made by The Judgment Day on social media.

In the main event of the latest Monday Night Show, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles were on the line as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest. In an attempt to avoid the usual chaos, Adam Pearce had already banned Rhea Ripley and all the superstars who are part of the WarGames match at the premium live event in Chicago.

But the champions got assistance from a new ally as Drew McIntyre struck Jey Uso with a Claymore kick outside the squared circle while the referee was distracted. He then rolled the former Bloodline member into the ring, allowing Finn Balor to pin him and retain the championship for his team.

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram account to express her happiness in recruiting a new member to the faction. The WWE Women's World Champion posted a photograph of herself from the latest episode of RAW, with Drew McIntyre standing by her side:

"DREW. MCINTYRE. 🤝🏽," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

With Drew McIntyre joining forces with The Judgment Day, their opponents might also look for another superstar to even out the odds. It might change the match card for the WarGames Match, with a 5v5 instead of the advertised 4v4 fight.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at Survivor Series: WarGames

Rhea Ripley recently defended her title at Crown Jewel in a Fatal Five-way match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. Like the other members of The Judgment Day, The Nightmare will also be in action at the upcoming PLE. She will face Zoey Stark in a title-deciding bout.

A battle royal was held last week's episode on RAW to determine the number one contender for Ripley's title. In a match featuring all the top stars from the brand, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler made it to the final two. The former eliminated The Queen of Spades and won the opportunity to go one-on-one against the World champion at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Will the Grand Slam Champion defend her title at the premium live event? Or will Zoey Stark win her first title on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

