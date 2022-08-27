Rhea Ripley is happy to have upset WWE Hall of Famer

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to indicate that she is happy to have upset WWE Hall of Fame Beth Phoenix.

The former RAW Women's Champion and her faction Judgment Day have been embroiled in a feud with the Mysterios, Edge, and now Beth Phoenix.

Edge defeated Damain Priest in the main event of Raw this week in Toronto, Canada. Judgment Day launched a vicious attack on The Rated R Superstar after the match. Before they could cause more damage, Edge's wife Beth Phoenix came to his rescue.

WrestlingWorldCC recently took to Twitter to share a picture of the Glamazon along with a quote from her interview with Busted Open Radio.

The quote in the picture read:

“That really pi*sed me off”

Ripley wasted no time in retweeting this with the caption:

“Good #StayMad”

You can check her tweet below:

If this past week’s episode of Monday Night RAW is anything to go by, we expect a storyline to take place involving Edge & Beth Phoenix and Judgment Day.

Edge recruited Rhea Ripley into the Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley was revealed as a member of the Judgment Day during a match between Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhea cost Styles the match in the process.

Edge then recruited Finn Balor into Judgment Day following their six-man tag team match at Hell in a Cell where Judgment Day defeated Styles, Balor, and Liv Morgan.

Soon after Balor joined the stable, Ripley, Balor, and Priest attacked Edge, thereby kicking him out of the group.

The former NXT Women's Champion has since played a dominant role for the faction and hasn’t stepped away from challenging the men. She has viciously attacked Dominick Mysterio on a couple of occasions in the past.

Although very few women can match her strengths, Beth Phoenix may be the perfect opponent for her to feud with in the future.

What do you think about a feud between Ripley and Beth Phoenix? Let us know in the comments section below.

