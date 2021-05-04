Rhea Ripley heaps praise on NXT UK; Names one superstar who is ready for the main roster

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest talents to come out of NXT UK's roster. Since moving over to the United States from the United Kingdom brand, The Nightmare has won both the NXT Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Championship.

It has been almost two years since Rhea Ripley left NXT UK, but she still has fond memories of her time there. She recently spoke to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast where she heaped praise on the brand.

She was asked about NXT UK and which roster members she felt could make the jump to the main roster. It was here when she gave props to the entire UK roster and stated that UK wrestling is one of the best styles she has ever seen.

"I think a lot of them definitely could, for sure. A lot of them are bloody fantastic at what they do. The best wrestling I've seen, and it's just so different over there as well. The UK style of wrestling is so intricate and so hard to learn, especially if you didn't grow up there." Said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley specifically singled out Kay Lee Ray as someone she believes could do amazing things on either main roster brand.

"Kay Lee Ray. I think she could do amazing things in RAW and SmackDown. I think she is fantastic at what she does. She's got a killer promo, she's confident in herself and she can wrestle. So I think Kay Lee Ray can definitely make a huge name for herself over here."

It would be amazing to see some of NXT UK's top talents make the move to the United States and compete on the WWE main roster. Hopefully we will get to see a few of them make the move.

Rhea Ripley's time on NXT UK

Rhea Ripley first debuted on NXT UK shortly after the 2018 edition of the Mae Young Classic. She spent close to a year in the United Kingdom, from 2018 to 2019, and found much success there.

She made a name for herself in the UK, facing tough competition such as Toni Storm, Xia Brookside and Dakota Kai. Ripley even became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion as well as the first female Australian champion in WWE history.

Soon after, she would move to the US, where she would continue to find success on NXT and even more success as a member of the main roster.

What did you think of Rhea Ripley's time in NXT UK? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.