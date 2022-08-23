Create

WWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley helps Finn Balor defeat former world champion

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley
Finn Balor collided with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Prior to the match, the two stars had a confrontation backstage in the gorilla position. Balor accused The Show Off of taking advantage of up-and-coming talent and informed the latter that he can't teach him anything.

Ziggler responded by laying him out with a slap before making his way to the ring. He also insulted the former Universal Champion by calling him a b*tch.

Finn Balor made his entrance with a new theme song, and he was accompanied by his fellow Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout as they both wanted to win. Balor went for his Coup de Grâce finishing move, but Dolph Ziggler moved out of the way and hit him with a zig zag for a two count.

The crowd went nuts, as they thought the match was going to be over. Finally, as Ziggler was preparing to hit his finisher, Rhea Ripley attacked him while the referee was distracted. Balor capitalized by performing the 1916 followed by a Coup de Grâce to emerge victorious.

