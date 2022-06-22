"Bald a** mf telling me how to style my hair" - Rhea Ripley hits back at critic after being asked to leave The Judgment Day and change her new look

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently responded to a fan who asked her to leave The Judgment Day on Twitter.

Ripley joined the Judgment Day faction at WrestleMania Backlash as she assisted former leader Edge in defeating AJ Styles. However, a few weeks ago, Ripley and Damian Priest betrayed The Rated-R Superstar and joined forces with Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator sarcastically replied to Twitter user @XavierB12514080 who asked her to leave The Judgment Day and compared her current look to the one she had before joining the faction.

She wrote:

"Bald a** mf telling me how to style my hair…Salty coz he lost the chance to style his own."

Check out Ripley's tweet.

The WWE Universe reacted to Rhea Ripley's tweet

The WWE Universe enjoyed Rhea Ripley's response on Twitter after she was asked to leave the villainous faction and return to her old appearance.

Here are some of the interesting responses to the former RAW Women's Champion's tweet:

A few weeks ago, Ripley earned a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship with her victory over Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop in a Fatal-Four Way match.

Ripley was set to face Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Unfortunately, the Australian star was forced to withdraw from the bout, and Belair confirmed the same in the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley broke her silence by posting the following GIF:

On the other hand, Carmella cemented her position as Belair's new opponent for Money in the Bank. She won a Fatal Five-Way Match featuring Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. The EST will now defend her RAW Women's Championship against the 34-year-old star on July 2.

Fans will have to wait and see if Belair can retain her title against the former women's champion at the premium live event.

