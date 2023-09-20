Rhea Ripley has an interesting reaction to The Judgment Day possibly adding another female member

Rhea Ripley has reacted to the possibility of The Judgment Day adding another female member to the faction.

The faction currently consists of Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. In recent weeks, they have been trying to recruit Jey Uso, who jumped ship from SmackDown to RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley had a one-word reaction to the idea of The Judgment Day adding another female member. She simply turned down the idea with a no-nonsense response

Check out Ripley's tweet and reaction:

On RAW, Jey Uso finally made his decision, as he rejected The Judgment Day's offer after superkicking members of the faction.

He was later saved by Cody Rhodes and seems to have formed an alliance with the babyfaces on the red brand.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez missing Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were both absent from this week's Monday Night RAW following Nia Jax's surprise return and attack on last week's RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that he wasn't pleased with both superstars missing this week's show. He said:

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off TV. It never used to be that way." Russo continued, "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

Russo added:

"People are dropping like flies. I don't know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again."

Rhea Ripley's next title defense could possibly be against Nia Jax, who has her sights set on the WWE Women's World Championship.

