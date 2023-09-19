"People are dropping like flies" - Vince Russo blasts two top WWE stars for not showing up to RAW this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was upset about Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez not being on RAW this week.

Ripley and Rodriguez battled hard with the Women's World Championship on the line in the main event of RAW last week. However, the match ended abruptly when Nia Jax made her return and attacked Big Mami Cool. After the encounter, Jax also unleashed her fury at Ripley and flattened her.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was displeased with Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez not being booked for the red show. He said that in the past, WWE stars sported a neck brace to sell their injuries but never missed events.

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off TV. It never used to be that way." Russo continued, "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

Russo felt that not showing up could hinder the duo's momentum in the coming weeks.

"People are dropping like flies. I know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again." [15:15 - 16:22]

Nia Jax destroyed four women on WWE RAW

The Unstoppable Force Nia Jax continued on her path of destruction this week on RAW.

On Monday's show, the team of Chelsea Green & Piper Niven faced off against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. However, the match didn't last long, as Jax made her presence felt.

The former Women's Champion made a solid statement by assaulting all four women and leaving them writhing in pain.

