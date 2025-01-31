Rhea Ripley has an interesting reaction to Tiffany Stratton's latest photos on social media

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Tiffany Stratton's latest photos on Instagram. Stratton and Ripley are the reigning WWE Women's Champion and the Women's World Champion, respectively.

Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to become a two-time Women's World Champion on the RAW's Netflix premiere. Meanwhile, Stratton won the Women's Championship with a successful cash-in against Nia Jax.

On Instagram, Ripley reacted to Stratton's latest photos. The Eradicator had quite an interesting reaction.

Check out a screenshot of Ripley's reaction to Stratton's photos:

Bill Apter discussed Rhea Ripley's successful title defense against Nia Jax

Bill Apter discussed Rhea Ripley successfully retaining her WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Fame journalist stated that the match turned out exactly how he predicted. Apter also pointed out that Jax took too long before hitting the Annihilator. He said:

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax if we're talking technical what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans, and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her."

Ripley is in her second reign as the WWE Women's World Champion. Last year, she was forced to vacate the title due to injury. The injury was caused during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan post-WrestleMania XL.

Ripley and Morgan feuded throughout the majority of 2024. The latter even replaced her former tag team partner in The Judgment Day following Dominik Mysterio's betrayal.

