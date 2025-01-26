Wrestling legend exposes major error that allowed Rhea Ripley to retain her title at Saturday Night's Main Event (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Rhea Ripley facing Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars went to war for the Women's World Championship.

It was a brutal fight as Ripley and Jax decimated each other to secure the gold. Both women landed vicious shots during the match. However, The Irresistible Force's showboating cost her, as Mami capitalized and pinned her after hitting the Riptide.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter noted that the matchup went as expected with Rhea Ripley getting the win after some initial onslaught from Jax. The Hall of Fame journalist pointed out that Jax took too long on the ropes to hit the Annihilator while posing for fans. He felt this technical oversight cost The Irresistible Force the title in Texas.

"That match was similar to what I predicted. The champion would have a hard time at the beginning but eventually power out and show how excellent she is by giving the Riptide which is a dangerous ride onto the giant, Nia Jax. One of the things with Nia Jax if we're talking technical what she did wrong was that when she was on the top rope several times getting ready for the Annihilator, she stood there and posed for the fans, and made so much of a spectacle of herself. She should have just followed up and tried to pin her," Apter said.

With this win, Rhea Ripley has completed her first successful title defense since winning the gold on the Netflix debut of RAW. It will be interesting to see who lines up next for a shot at the champ.

