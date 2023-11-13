Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and many other WWE Superstars react to rare Becky Lynch personal update

Becky Lynch announced a few weeks ago that her memoir would be released in early 2024. The former WWE Women's Champion has since been spending a lot of time with her laptop, making sure that everything is correct and ready for the final draft.

Lynch recently updated her Instagram to share the fact that she had now submitted the final draft and revealed that she had spent the last few months surgically attached to her laptop in order to reach this point.

"For the little while I have been practically surgically attached to my laptop, writing, rewriting, editing, everywhere and anywhere I’ve had the opportunity. As I hand in my final edit where I can do no more, Im reflecting on the biggest part of this story which is you, the audience. The people whose support allowed this born average girl to do not so average things. Thank you. I will forever be grateful," she wrote.

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to this deeply personal update from The Man, including many of her rivals and friends like Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke, Big E, Raquel Rodriguez, Mick Foley, McKenzie Mitchell, Maryse, Trish Stratus, Sonya Deville, and more.

JD McDonagh even broke character to reveal that he can't wait to read it, but this makes sense, as he and Lynch are both Irish and followed a similar path to the United States and WWE.

Becky Lynch is expected to be the final woman in WWE's WarGames

The Women's WarGames match is expected to be announced this week, and it seems that it will be the new look Damage CTRL up against Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and another star.

While Becky Lynch has been appearing on RAW over the past few weeks, recent rumors suggest that the former champion could be set to make her return to WWE TV on the SmackDown brand to be part of the WarGames match.

Are you looking forward to Becky Lynch's memoir? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

